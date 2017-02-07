Loves Park Police want to reconnect people with their stolen bikes before it's too late

The Loves Park Police Department is looking to return some bikes to their rightful owners before they're gone for good.

Over the past year the officers have collected a number of bikes that have gone unclaimed.



Before those bikes go to auction in the spring, the department urges anyone who feels that they may have their bike call and see if its their, otherwise it could be sold to a new home.



If you've had a bicycle stolen from a residence in Loves Park and think they could have recovered it, you're urged to call 815-654-5015.



The hours are Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-4:00 PM. Ask for Deputy Chief Shane Lynch and he will check the one hundred bikes they have recovered to see if they have yours.

