The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office releases the number of Super Bowl arrests from over the weekend.

Deputies ran a "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign and "Click It or Ticket" effort as well.



The special crackdown resulted in 5 DUI arrests, 4 people pulled over for speeding, 3 drivers ticketed for seat belt violations and 1 person picked up on an outstanding warrant.



The sheriff says the money to pay for this special crackdown came from federal highway safety funds.