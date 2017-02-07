Rockton asphalt plant talks resume Wednesday

Talks about a controversial asphalt plant coming to Rockton start up again Wednesday.

The Winnebago County Zoning Board of Appeals never made a decision on whether to recommend approval of the plant to the full county board. Dozens of people spoke out about the plant over the course of two days to the zoning board. They're worried it will hurt their property values.

But the board also heard testimony from experts who said that wouldn't happen. Talks resume on this issue Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the county board room.

13 news will be there and bring you the updates.