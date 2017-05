Rockford police are looking for someone who robbed a salon Tuesday night.

Police say it happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday at Marianna's Hair Styling on Charles Street. Police are looking for a white man, with a thin build and about 5-foot 2 to 5-foot 6.

He was seen in a black or dark grey hoodie and black jeans. Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford police.