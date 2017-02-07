DIGGING DEEPER: Rockford's Gunshot Detection System

Officers get calls for shots fired almost on a daily basis.

Last year the department had 422.

But when officers respond they often hit a road block.

"[They] can't find the casings because they are just driving up and down the streets," said Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea. "We don't know where the gunshots actually took place."

O'Shea said officers usually have to search a span of a couple blocks.

But with a new tool that search could narrow to mere feet.

"This will also put us on the spot, so to speak, so our evidence collection is going to be much greater," O'Shea said.



It's called a Gunshot Detection System.

Rockford City Council approved funding for the program on Monday.

A company will place audio sensors in two three square mile sections of Rockford. One will be on the East side and one will be on the west side

The sensors looks like an internet modem.

Once a gunshot is detected, the data is sent to the company's operating center which sends the information directly to police.

It all takes less than 60 seconds.

"We're committing to getting dots on the map, in a police department or patrol officer's car, even on a hand held mobile device within 30 to 45 seconds after the trigger has been pulled. So essentially it is real time," said ShotSpotter CEO Ralph Clark.

O'Shea recently visited the South Bend, Indiana police department to learn more about the technology.

13 News spoke with the department which said the sensors have been pivotal. Three of the times officers responded to shots fired they found murder victims.

"This has definitely increased our response time. It's made a big difference as far as immediate medical time for those who are hurt. We have made a number of apprehensions as a result of those officers being directed to a specific location, and either seeing people fleeing the scene, or witnesses coming forward," said South Bend Police Lt. Eugene Eyster.

13 News also spoke with the Chicago Police Department which says the system provides a more complete picture for officers and it provides more accurate location information for gunshots.

O'Shea said this new tool won't fix the city's violent crime problem but he said it could have a big role in solving and responding to some of the city's crime.

There are some downsides. The cost to maintain the system is hundreds of thousands of dollars.

City council approved the system for one year.

O'Shea said he hopes to get it on the streets within the next year.

