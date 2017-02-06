Demolition plans for Freeport eyesore

The City of Freeport may tear down an old eyesore itself.

The old King Community Center is under court-order for demolition, according to city leaders.

Monday night, aldermen decided public works will inspect the building to see if workers can take it down using city resources. Aldermen at-large Andrew Chesney says they should have that answer by Monday. If it's too complex for public works to tear down, aldermen say they'll look at getting bids for demolition.

Chesney says the building is vacant. He says the