New reading app for Rockford area kids

There's a new mobile app that's focused on helping kids learn to read.

The Rockford Public Library has paired up with the United Way of Rock River Valley to help bring book readings to kids across the Rockford area. The new app has recordings that kids can listen to so they can learn from books no matter how busy mom and dad are. Organizers of the partnership say that early reading is all about timing.

The RPL app is available on Android and iPhone systems