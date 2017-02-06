Valli releases photo of suspected liquor thief

Valli Produce grocery store says a man has been spotted stealing liquor from its two locations in the area.

The owner of Valli Produce sent us a picture of the suspect. He says the store is taking precautions to stop the thefts.

We also spoke to the owner of Woodman's grocery store who says a man carrying a red bag has also been spotted stealing liquor.

If you know who this person is you're asked to call police.