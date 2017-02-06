Valli releases photo of suspected liquor thief - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Valli releases photo of suspected liquor thief

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Valli Produce grocery store says a man has been spotted stealing liquor from its two locations in the area.

The owner of Valli Produce  sent us a picture of the suspect. He says the store is taking precautions to stop the thefts.

We also spoke to the owner of Woodman's grocery store who says a man carrying a red bag has also been spotted stealing liquor.

If you know who this person is you're asked to call police.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.