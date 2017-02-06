RPS 205 recognizes alumni with Our Alumni Rock campaign

RPS 205 is recognizing its alumni.

The school district launched a new campaign called Our Alumni Rock to highlight former students who are setting an example in the community.

RPS says it's a way to instill confidence in current students.

"We think this is just a small way to say, 'hey these people went on to do wonderful things, went to these same schools, walked the same hallways as you walk' and focusing on college and career readiness that there's a multitude of things," Chief Communications Officer Earl Dotson Jr. said.

RPS 205 released of alumni recognized so far:

· Anqunette Parham, Auburn High School (1999), former public health advocate and future attorney;

· Paul Thome, East High School (1969), president of Sallie Mae Bank;

· Dr. Zach Morris, Guilford High School (1998), assistant professor, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine;

· Brittany Glidden, Jefferson High School (1998), journalism teacher at East High School;

· Melissa Cadena, Roosevelt Alternative High School (2012), quality control at Fastenal, Loves Park

