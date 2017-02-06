State lawmakers consider making Illinois a "Sanctuary State"

A proposal is stirring up debate in Springfield. A few Illinois lawmakers want to make the state a safer place for immigrants.

President Trump's Executive Order restricting travel in and out of the US has some Illinois Representatives jumping to protect the state's immigrants. The proposal would give school, medical facilities, and places of worship special protection against immigration authorities. Another proposal limits communication and cooperation between police and immigration officials.

"Once we get some sense of where the federal government is going, we can maybe respond locally," says democratic senator Steve Stadelman.

Stadelman says it's too early to implement any change. He says the plan that's in place right now, has the checks and balances needed to keep everything moving smoothly.

"Right now it's up to local municipalities, I think these decisions are best left at the local level. Winnebago County is complying with federal directives and assisting the federal government, and I think it should continue."

Republican senator Dave Syverson says he doesn't like the idea of a sanctuary state at all.

"A bill like that is really just introduced for press purposes," says Syverson. "It's never going to go anywhere. The state would lose significant dollars. Then it would be explaining to the voters and taxpayers of Illinois why we chose to protect violent criminals and in turn lose federal dollars."

Syverson says not only does it put the state's federal funding at risk, it protects illegal immigrants who commit serious crimes.

"I think most Americans byand large believe that if you committed a serious crime whether you're an illegal or not and illegal you should be held liable for that."