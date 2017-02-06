Lutzow twins both have titles after Belvidere North cheerleading wins state

Twin sisters have a special bond. Jordyn and Jenna Lutzow share a championship bond, after Jordyn helped Belvidere North win its first state cheerleading championship a few months after Jenna won the state cross country title.

"It's a dream come true," Jordyn Lutzow said. "Who all can say that both twins have won state championships in different sports? It's amazing."

Jenna says she started crying when she saw Jordyn perform at state. Jenna gave Jordyn a bit of championship advice prior to Belvidere North's performance.

"You're going to be amazing out there," Jordyn says Jenna told her. "I was so thankful to have her there. She was able to calm me down and know what to say to make me more confident in myself."

This was just Jordyn's second year as a Belvidere North cheerleader. Jenna is proud that her twin branched off and tried something new.

"It's just awesome to see her get to have this experience especially for herself," Jenna said. "She used to run but now she's in her own thing with cheer and to see her excel at it is amazing."

The Blue Thunder cheerleaders tried to keep their emotions in check for the grand finale.

"I did kind of get emotional," Jordyn said with a laugh. "I was kind of like a little bit in tears. I was so proud we made it. I just kept telling myself I've done this a million times. Everyone knows what they're doing. If I just do my part I know we can do this."

And they did, giving the Lutzows two state champs in two different sports during one school year.