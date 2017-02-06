Janesville Police warn of phone scams in the area

The Janesville Police Department is warning the public about phone scams occurring in the area.

Police say two Janesville-area residents have been contacted by phone over the past few days by scammers.

In one case, the caller told the potential victim that they had missed court and had a warrant out for their arrest. In the other case, the caller told the potential victim that a relative had been involved in a serious accident.

In both incidents the scammers asked the person on the other end of the call to wire them money.

Police say another common tactic of phone scammers is to ask victims to buy prepaid gift cards or money cards at the store and then give them the numbers on the cards.

Police say you should be suspicious of anyone asking for large sums of money over the phone. Citizens who believe they are being targeted by similar phone scams should contact the police right away.