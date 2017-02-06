Females on the Force: The effort to recruit more women firefighters

A total of 270 firefighters serve on the Rockford Fire Department. Just 10 of them are women.

Hiring females for the force has been a struggle for decades for the department. It's trying to change that this year, and show young women the career might be for them.

"In the 12 years that I've been on I think we've only hired two more women," said Sheena Amble, a firefighter/paramedic for the Rockford Fire Department.

Women make up less than 4 percent of the Rockford Fire Department force. But Rockford isn't alone when it comes to a shortage of female firefighters.

Byron has two, Freeport, Cherry Valley, and Dixon Rural each have one while, Belvidere and the City of Dixon have zero. Oregon had the highest percentage of female firefighters on the force with 9 percent. It has 3 women out of a staff of 33.

"We've been up to about 15 women before," said Jeff Kloweit, a recruiter for the Rockford Fire Department.

That's the highest number of female firefighters the Rockford Fire Department has had at one time in the nearly 40 years that its employed women. Kloweit is on a mission to get more women hired this year.

"We'd like to have the women on the department represent the city," he said.

But it's not easy.

"Our last testing process only had 50 women that applied for the position out of 870 applicants," he said.

Of those 50, none were hired. Getting women to apply is the biggest hurdle.

"The physical ability part of it. I think that might turn people away, might scare them," said Shannon Kopp, Rockford Fire Dept. driver/engineer.

That test includes hauling a fire hose, climbing up the fire ladder in full gear and hammering a heavy beam down a track. Firefighters say it can be intimidating for both men and women. But it's not the only thing potentially deterring women.

"I had quite a few people tell me you're not gonna be able to do it," said Rockford Fire Dept. District Chief, Michele Pankow.

Pankow ran in to a lot of doubters when she decided to become a firefighter. It didn't deter her, but she wants to make sure others dealing with naysayers are not persuaded to avoid trying out. She along with the other females on the force have visited schools, reached out to young girls and encouraged them to consider a career as a firefighter.

"You don't have to be 6 feet, I'm 5' 3"," said Pankow.

But why does it matter if more women serve on the fire department? Amble says it matters more than you think...

"We see a lot of bad calls that maybe a woman doesn't want a man right next to them in the back of an ambulance," she says.

Aside from comfort for some patients, Kopp says one reason she wants to see more women is to set an example.

"It would show girls growing up, they don't have to be limited to their gender. Don't let anybody tell you you can't do it. Just come in and show them how bad you want this and you can succeed at it," said Kopp.

The fire department is now accepting applications for firefighter/paramedics.Those applications will be accepted through March 12, 2017. CLICK HERE to apply.