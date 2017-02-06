Rockford Police respond to two shootings Monday afternoon

Just after noon on Monday, two teens in Rockford were shot at on Seminary Street.



Police say someone in an SUV drove by shooting at them, but they weren't hurt.



Then about an hour later at 1:30 p.m., officers were called to Ranger and Saner Streets for a report of shots fired.



Officers found a casing in the street, but no victims or suspects.



Police have not indicated any these shootings are related.



Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-STOP.