WHERE THE LOCALS EAT: 13 News Today tests Potato Shak

The sounds of sizzling bacon, scrambling eggs, and sauteed potatoes is music to any breakfast lovers ears.

At Potato Shak in Loves Park, the intimate dinning experience allows for diners to get a front row seat to their breakfast being made. Potato may be in the name, but don't let that fool you. Potatoes are not the only highlight on the menu, according to long-time diner, Diana Cullen.

"I think they have the best Swedish pancakes in town," Cullen said.

The restaurant opened about 30 years ago. Peter and his brother George now own and operate the diner after their dad handed it down to them about a decade ago. Potato Shak's owners were born in Greece, but if you are looking for your favorite all-American breakfast staples, you have come to the right place. From skillets, to pancakes, to omelets, the menu has a little something for everyone.

But it's not just the food that keeps people coming.

"I love sitting at the counter because you never know who you are going to encounter," Cullen said.

After watching the owner prepare several dishes, it was time for us to dig into some of their creations. Morgan Kolkmeyer and Elliot Grandia kept it simple ordering eggs, toast, bacon, and home fries. Austin Love went a little more upscale ordering steak and eggs with a side of Swedish pancakes.

All three were delighted with their choices and the the amount of food they received.

"That's some darn good steak and eggs," Austin noted.

Whether its the food, or the fellowship, Potato Shak proved to be a good spots to enjoy breakfast.

"it's a good place to be," Cullen said.

Potato Shak is located on Route 251 in Loves Park. They are open everyday of the week except on Mondays.