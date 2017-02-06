Two cats killed in Loves Park fire overnight

A fire in Loves Park overnight left a home with extensive damage and killed two pets.

Loves Park Fire Chief Phil Foley says crews were called out to the fire at 6202 Forest Hills Road around 11:50 p.m. Sunday. He says firefighters worked on putting out the fire for about five hours.

The home sustained heavy damage from fire, smoke, heat and water. The residents, a man and woman, will be staying with family. The couple's two cats were killed in the fire.

The home sits in front of Betty's Square Dance and Western Wear. The business was not damaged in the fire.