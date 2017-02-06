Are you a Illinois state worker? 13 News want to speak to you

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan has filed a motion in a St. Clair County court to block state employees from being paid.



In the filing, she argues that court orders paying the state's workers should stop during the budget impasse. That would end on Feb. 28, according to the filing.

