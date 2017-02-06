Rockford-area business warns of possible phone scam

A local business wants to warn Stateline residents about a possible phone scam going on right now that they have been caught up in.

Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall General Manager George Schaffner says that customers have informed them that a charity called Foundation for American Veterans has been calling Lou Bachrodt customers, saying they partnering with the car dealer and asking for money.

Schaffner says they do not have a partnership with Foundation for American Veterans. He says the number that comes up on caller ID is 815-255-8090 and it says "Lou Bachrodt VW." He says when they have called the number back, no one answers.

Schafner says this has happened in the past, about six months ago, and they are in the process of getting a legal injunction served to the organization. He advises those who get called to not pledge any money, since Lou Bachrodt is not involved in anyway.

The Better Business Bureau has a warning out about Foundation for American Veterans. The BBB says that "phone solicitors for the Michigan-based charity tried to pressure and mislead" people into making donations. They also say that they have received many complaints about the organization and their "pushy" tactics.

The website www.charitywatch.org gives the organization an F rating, says that around 90 percent of the money Foundation for American Veterans brings in goes towards things like overhead, salaries and fundraising.