Meteor seen across Illinois and Wisconsin

Social media lit up overnight as many people reported seeing a meteor in Illinois, Wisconsin and other Midwestern states.

The National Weather Service out of Milwaukee posted on Twitter around 1:43 a.m. Monday, "several reports of a bright flash and possible meteor recently. Did you see it?"

The NWS in Chicago also posted on Twitter, "Lots of reports of a meteor from Iowa across Wisconsin, Illinois into Indiana. Did you notice anything? Any get a picture or video of it?"

People responded to NWS with video and their accounts of what they saw, most describing seeing the bright light, then a loud boom.

The Lisle, Illinois police department caught the so-called meteor on a squad's dash cam. The time stamp on the video is 1:25 a.m. February 6, 2017.

Other videos shared were from traffic cameras, security cameras and others who happened to be recording things for social media.

Meteorologist Jeff Last of the National Weather Service's office in Green Bay, Wisconsin, says the meteor was accompanied by a sonic boom that shook houses in the region.

Last says radar shows the meteor passing over Lake Michigan, but he said it's not clear if it landed in the water or if it broke up in the sky.