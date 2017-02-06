Rockford Police: Shotgun found on sidewalk; 1 shooting victim

Rockford Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one man in the hospital.

Police say officers were called out to the 700 block of South 4th Street Sunday night on a report of gunshots in the area.

Police say they found a shotgun on the sidewalk, along with shotgun shells. They say a building in the area was also shot.

Officers then responded to a local hospital for a gunshot victim who had just arrived.

The victim suffered minor injuries after being shot. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Police say no other information is available at this time.