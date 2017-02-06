Local bars break out Super Bowl specials to attract customers

It's the biggest day of the year for football lovers

"Just hanging out with my friends, eat some wings, have fun mostly."

And bars here in the Stateline were prepared for crowds of fans.

"We used to be closed on Sundays. We opened strictly this year, or i should say last year, for football alone. So we're all in today," said District Bar and Grill manager Joe Divan.



"It's big, you know i would say you know it's probably another extra 15% onto your quarterly sales," said Shooters Bar and Grill general manager Jamey Funk.

But, there's no guarantee the fans would show up.

"It's a lot harder these days to get people out of the house because the Super Bowl is on a Sunday night, people work Monday morning," said Funk.

It's even tougher when hometown favorites aren't playing.

"It's just hit or miss on fans actually coming out, obviously it's the last game of the year, so as a football fan, you just want to see a really good game."

So, to stand out, sports bars have to put their game face on if they want to bring in customers.



"There's a lot to choose from so you have to be ready to compete with all the other venues," added Funk.

Bars like Shooters compete with specials to get customers in the door and sitting at their counter.

"We do a lot of food specials that day, obviously, we have $6.95 pizzas, 50 cent wing deals, $3 quarter pound bacon cheeseburger."

It's not just food and drink specials. District Bar and Grill in downtown Rockford ran a prize drawing for a 15-person vacation to Mexico. But, you can only enter by showing up.

"This is our last day, i don't know if we will remain open, i hope we do, but Sundays is our football day and that's why we're here," said Divan.

And while there weren't any local teams in the Super Bowl business owners we spoke with say it didn't matter, people still showed up and spent their money.