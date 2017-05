A man is in custody following a police chase Saturday afternoon.

Rockford police say when officers tried to pull over the car in the area of Whitman and School Street around 5:00 p.m. Saturday the driver took off.

After a short police chase, officers arrested 19-year-old Kahlid Holliday and recovered a handgun he was carrying.

Holliday is charged with a unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing to elude and possession of a stolen vehicle.