Fire destroys Advantage Auto Sales in Loves Park

A used car dealership is a total loss after a fire early Sunday morning in Loves Park.

The Loves Park Fire Department responded to a fire at Advantage Auto Sales on North 2nd St. around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Around 20 firefighters spent roughly 30 minutes getting the fire under control.

No one was inside the building at the time. Fire officials say around 10 cars at the dealership were also burned.

Loves Park Fire Chief Phil Foley says the building didn't have a fire alarm. The cause of the fire is under investigation.