VanVleet records second straight game in double figures for Raptors

Fred VanVleet put together his best back-to-back set of games for the Toronto Raptors this weekend as the Rockford native continues to log productive NBA minutes.

VanVleet scored 10 points and added 4 assists and 3 rebounds in 20 minutes on Sunday in the Raptors' 103-95 win in Brooklyn. The former Auburn Knight and Wichita State Shocker had recorded a new career-high 15 points in Toronto's previous game on Friday. He set that new mark in 23 minutes off the bench.

The Raptors are two games behind the Boston Celtics for the best record in the NBA's Atlantic Division. Toronto is currently the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The Raptors visit the Chicago Bulls on Valentine's Day next Tuesday.