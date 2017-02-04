Rockford salon features locally invented hair styling tool

Does your arm ever get sore while you blow-dry your hair?

"A lot of women when they blow dry their hair, they have to be in this position to blow dry their hair, and this is where the problem is."

Totally You Salon owner Adrian Vasquez says he has a solution.

"The only thing that changes is the angle and that's where the NZ3 nozzle comes in," said Vasquez.

Three years ago Vasquez invented and patented the NZ3 nozzle. The idea came to him after his stylists started complaining about arm and shoulder pain while using hair dryers.

"Using the NZ3 on a regular basis, and I work 12 hour days, my tennis elbow was gone within three months," said co-owner of Totally You Salon Karla Peterson.

With the new product, you can adjust the direction of the air flow of the dryer, putting less strain on your shoulder and elbow.

"The reason it's called a smart nozzle is because it has an air-controller in front of this here, and what this does is it controls the way the air comes out of the nozzle," said Vasquez.

Not only does it make it easier for your arms, stylists say it also works to eliminate frizz.

"The airflow is going directly down on the hair, so it produces a very flat look and it takes away a lot of the frizz and build up a lot of women have when they're blowing drying their hair," said Vasquez.

Vasquez not only invented the product in the Stateline, he's also producing it in Rockford at D & S Manufacturing.

Vasquez says he's sold 2,500 NZ3 nozzles, so far. The product is available to buy on amazon and at the Totally You Hair Salon located in the Clock Tower Resort.

