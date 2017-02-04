High School Wrestling Postseason Starts at Regionals - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

High School Wrestling Postseason Starts at Regionals

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The individual high school wrestling postseason kicked off the first weekend of February with local athletes competing for spots at sectionals.

Regional champions are organized by classification.

1-A Regional at Winnebago

Lena-Stockton Regional Champions:

Austin Vincent (113#), Hunter Luke (132#), Aaron Dvorak (152#), Kyle Kalkbrenner (160#), Ian Kuehl (285#)

Dakota Regional Champions:

Colin Barker (138#), Andrew Wenger (170#), Maverick McPeek (220#)

Byron Regional Champions:

Nolan Baker (145#) and Brandon Elsbury (182#)

Stillman Valley Regional Champions:

Jared Van Vleet (126#) and Drake Jennings (195#)

Polo Regional Champions:

Connor Eubanks (106#)

Lutheran Regional Champions:

Josh Schrank (120#)

2-A Regional at Geneseo

Dixon Regional Champions:

Andrew Wolber (182#) and Ryan Troutman (285#)

Freeport Regional Champions:

Darrons Sims (132#) and Major Dedmond (160#)

Sterling Regional Champions:

Isaac Figueroa (126#), Turner Garcia (152#), Tyson Hall (170#)

2-A Regional at Sycamore

Belvidere North Regional Champions: 

Tyler Demo (138#) and Sean Lock (152#)

Sycamore Regional Champions:

Justin Montani (113#)

3-A Regional at Algonquin

Hononegah Regional Champions:

Aaron Leppert (132#), Jordan Shahrikian (182#), Blake Zalapi (220#), Tony Cassioppi (285#)

Harlem Regional Champions:

Dalton Hambrock (195#)

DeKalb Regional Champions:

Fabian Lopez (120#)

