High School Wrestling Postseason Starts at Regionals

The individual high school wrestling postseason kicked off the first weekend of February with local athletes competing for spots at sectionals.

Regional champions are organized by classification.

1-A Regional at Winnebago

Lena-Stockton Regional Champions:

Austin Vincent (113#), Hunter Luke (132#), Aaron Dvorak (152#), Kyle Kalkbrenner (160#), Ian Kuehl (285#)

Dakota Regional Champions:

Colin Barker (138#), Andrew Wenger (170#), Maverick McPeek (220#)

Byron Regional Champions:

Nolan Baker (145#) and Brandon Elsbury (182#)

Stillman Valley Regional Champions:

Jared Van Vleet (126#) and Drake Jennings (195#)

Polo Regional Champions:

Connor Eubanks (106#)

Lutheran Regional Champions:

Josh Schrank (120#)

2-A Regional at Geneseo

Dixon Regional Champions:

Andrew Wolber (182#) and Ryan Troutman (285#)

Freeport Regional Champions:

Darrons Sims (132#) and Major Dedmond (160#)

Sterling Regional Champions:

Isaac Figueroa (126#), Turner Garcia (152#), Tyson Hall (170#)

2-A Regional at Sycamore

Belvidere North Regional Champions:

Tyler Demo (138#) and Sean Lock (152#)

Sycamore Regional Champions:

Justin Montani (113#)

3-A Regional at Algonquin

Hononegah Regional Champions:

Aaron Leppert (132#), Jordan Shahrikian (182#), Blake Zalapi (220#), Tony Cassioppi (285#)

Harlem Regional Champions:

Dalton Hambrock (195#)

DeKalb Regional Champions:

Fabian Lopez (120#)