Local leaders encourage women to run for office

Dozens of people gathered Saturday morning to encourage more women in the Rockford community to run for political office.

"We're just here to help build confidence, get women who are passionate about issues to think about how they may use that in a role of public service," said (D) State Rep. Litesa Wallace.

Wallace was joined by a panel of local women leaders, including Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, at Katie's Cup.

Speakers took turns offering their best advice for running a campaign. They touched on topics like social media and public speaking techniques.



Organizers said they hope the event inspires more young women to get involved in government.

"To see and be around women who are enthusiastic, who are doing it, who want to do it, I think that's the most important reason why we should be here, to just get that support," said attendee Tessa Castaneda.

Many of the women who attended are planning to run in this spring's elections.