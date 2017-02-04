Hundreds turn out for Rockton Yeti Fest

Hundreds of people turned out this week for the second annual Yeti Fest in Rockton.

Half a dozen snow sculptures decorated the park for the festival.

Attendees got to enjoy mulled wine and hot chocolate during the four-day event.

Organizers said they want to continue holding more festivals in rockton.

"What we've really seen is a resurgence in small community festivals where people can just get out, enjoy being with their neighbors, family friends, and just get together and spend time," said Rockton Planning and Development Administrator Tricia Diduch.

The village of Rockton and the Rockton Lion's Club sponsored the festival. The