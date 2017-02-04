Girls Bowling Regionals Get Postseason Rolling

The IHSA girls bowling state series is an annual tradition in Rockford at the Cherry Bowl, and the road to the season's final weekend got started during February's first Saturday in the regional round.

The Park Lanes regional in Loves Park saw Harlem, Belvidere North, Belvidere, and Guilford advance to sectionals as teams. Belvidere's Holley Steelberg earned top individual honors with a 1416 score for the Lady Bucs.

Advancing individuals include Hononegah's Cierra Conrad, Jordan Davenport, and Joslin Johnson, East's Julianna McCallum, Tegan Peterson, and Emily Binger, Marengo's Leah Secor and Megan Anthony, and Boylan's Jessika Montoya.

The Oregon girls bowling regional saw Sycamore, Oregon, Dixon, and Freeport advance as teams. Joining them in the individual competition include DeKalb's Reagan Harold, Rochelle's Carlie Elder, and Jefferson's Sabrina Stoltz.