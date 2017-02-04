State Champs! Belvidere North Claims Cheerleading Crown

The Belvidere North cheerleading team, the reigning NIC-10 champions, can also call themselves champions of the state of Illinois, winning first place in the co-ed division at this weekend's IHSA state series.

The Blue Thunder earned a 93.29 score, beating out fellow co-ed team Conant from Hoffman Estates by 3.66 points.

Other local placers at state from the 815 region included Rockford Lutheran (4th, small team division) and Byron (9th, small team division), both representing the Big Northern Conference.