Three teenagers arrested for stealing vehicle in Rockford

Three teenagers are in custody after police say they stole a car in Rockford.

Police say officers saw the 2002 GMC Envoy traveling south on Clifton Ave. around 9:00 Friday night. The car had been reported stolen at the 2300 block of South Fifth Street earlier that evening.

When officers tried to stop the car three teenagers ran from the car.

A 14-year-old and 15-year-old boy are charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting a police officer. Another 14-year-old faces the same charges as well as not having a driver's license and a stop sign violation.

The three teenagers are being lodged in the juvenile detention center.