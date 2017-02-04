Illinois attorney general warns of immigration service fraud

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is warning immigrants to beware of scam artists taking advantage of confusion over President Donald Trump's order temporarily halted the U.S. refugee program and banning all entries from seven Muslim-majority nations for 90 days.

She also warned immigrants to be wary of anyone demanding money and claiming to be a government official. Madigan says the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services will never ask for payment over the phone.

A U.S. court order Friday blocked Trump's ban. But it wasn't clear how that order would impact all would-be travelers and immigrants.

Immigrants with concerns about travel can contact their local consulate office. Other sources for information on the executive order are the National Immigration Justice Center and the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois.