Friday Night Nets - Feb. 2nd Highlights and Scores

The first Friday in February continued the high school basketball trend of great games and highlights from our local athletes as the regular season winds down and teams gear up for the playoffs.

Scores are as follows, organized by gender.

BOYS

East 58, Auburn 53

Belvidere 43, Harlem 39

Boylan 59, Freeport 50

Guilford 61, Belvidere North 50

Hononegah 67, Jefferson 50

Rockford Christian 72, Christian Life 52

GIRLS

Eastland 58, Stockton 54

Ashton-Franklin Center 69, Pecatonica 39

Harlem 49, Belvidere 41

Boylan 73, Freeport 32

Amboy 56, Dakota 24

East 70, Auburn 36

Hononegah 73, Jefferson 26

Genoa-Kingston 55, North Boone 23

Stillman Valley 51, Oregon 40

Orangeville 52, Polo 33

Rockford Christian 38, Christian Life 17