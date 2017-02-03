Friday Night Nets - Feb. 2nd Highlights and Scores

The first Friday in February continued the high school basketball trend of great games and highlights from our local athletes as the regular season winds down and teams gear up for the playoffs.
Scores are as follows, organized by gender.
BOYS
East 58, Auburn 53
Belvidere 43, Harlem 39
Boylan 59, Freeport 50
Guilford 61, Belvidere North 50
Hononegah 67, Jefferson 50
Rockford Christian 72, Christian Life 52
GIRLS
Eastland 58, Stockton 54
Ashton-Franklin Center 69, Pecatonica 39
Harlem 49, Belvidere 41
Boylan 73, Freeport 32
Amboy 56, Dakota 24
East 70, Auburn 36
Hononegah 73, Jefferson 26
Genoa-Kingston 55, North Boone 23
Stillman Valley 51, Oregon 40
Orangeville 52, Polo 33
Rockford Christian 38, Christian Life 17
