Rockford alderman raises concerns over street light repairs

In 2011, it was lights out, when Rockford decided to cut power to more than 500 street lights to save money. But now, one member of city council says what they did back then has created another issue.

"My main concern is we're not getting cooperation from ComEd," said (I) Ninth Ward Alderwoman Teena Newburg.

According to Alderwoman Newburg, multiple lights in her ward have gone unfixed for years, like this one at the intersection of Sharon and Ridge.

"It's an area of concern for me," she said. "It's in my ward and I'm not getting cooperation or help with that."

13 New reached out to ComEd. A representative from the company said they haven't had any calls about that specific light. In fact, the spokesman said it usually takes about eight days to repair a lamp after a call comes in.

"It just depends on the street light being out, whether its the bulb or the cable out," said ComEd's External Affairs Manager George Gaulrapp. "If it's the cable fault then we have to have a construction crew out to replace the cable."

An issue that can take longer to repair. All but one of the 15 lights ComEd knows are out have this problem. If there are more like them, ComEd said they haven't been reported.

"The more information we receive the better that we can respond to it and make sure that that street light is taken care of," said Gaulrapp.

In it's year in review of 2016, the city's street & transportation department reports 100% of calls about street light outages were responded to in five days or less.

A short time to wait for lights to turn back on, which could be longer if communication continues to go dark.

ComEd plans to be at the next RockStat meeting to address any concerns.

If you have a street lamp that needs a repair, call your local alderman or the ComEd Hotline at 1-800-334-7661.

