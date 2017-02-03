The YMCA and Judson University are collaborating to create a campus destination in downtown Rockford.

Judson University will relocate its campus inside the I.D. Pennock Family YMCA.



It's a move the school and Y said will help students focus on maintaining a healthy mind and body.



Students are also looking forward to the child care the Y offers while they're studying.

"Many people are actually trying to better themselves to succeed and have a better life for their children," said student Juliana Gonzalez. "What an amazing opportunity this is."

Construction is set to begin this month with classes ready to launch in the fall.