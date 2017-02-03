Rockford man receives 42 years in prison for brutal attacks on homeowners

The Rockford man who brutally beat two people after breaking into their homes is sentenced to 42 years behind bars.

Cortez Brown pleaded guilty in November to the brutal home invasions in Rockton and Rockford that happened back in April and May of 2013.

Brown and another teen, Coreyon Brown, broke into a Rockford home and attacked the homeowner and his wife.

A week later, the pair broke into another home in Rockton. Those homeowners walked in on the robbery. The intruders beat the couple then shot and killed their two dogs.

Coreyon Brown was already sentenced to 57 years in prison.

