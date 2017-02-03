Go Red for Women an important annual reminder about heart health

People all across the nation and here at home are wearing red Friday.

Go Red for Women is to raise awareness and fund critical research about cardiovascular health.



At SwedishAmerican, they say it's important women know their symptoms.

"Typical symptoms for women having heart disease are shortness of breath, pain in their jaw or elbow or bloating," said Laura Padrone, a nurse practitioner. "So we just need to get the message out that women need to be mindful how their symptoms are different."

This is the American Heart Association's 15th annual Wear Red Day