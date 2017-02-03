Rockford City Market vendor applications open - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford City Market vendor applications open

Rockford City Market is now looking for vendors for the 2017 season.

Vendors can submit an application by March 3 to be eligible for an early bird rate if they're accepted. All vendors are required to apply, whether new or returning.

The application is available here.

The 2017 season of Rockford City Market begins on Friday, May 19 and will continue every Friday night until September 29. The hours for the market are 3:30 – 8:30 p.m. (3:30 – 7:30 p.m. after Labor Day).

