Disney on Ice skates into Rockford this weekend

You still have a chance for some family fun at Disney on Ice this weekend.
Mickey, Minnie and the whole crew were at the BMO Harris Bank Center Thursday night for opening night.
They're here for Disney on Ice Dare to Dream.
The touring show features figure skaters acting out several Disney classics.
There are 3 shows on Saturday and two more on Sunday.
You can buy tickets online or at the BMO box office.
