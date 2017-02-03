Man charged for allegedly robbing a Dollar Tree

A Rockford man arrested on Monday for an alleged Subway robbery faces charges for another armed robbery.

Rockford police say Shane Reiniche was arrested Monday for allegedly robbing the Subway on Lyford Road on Jan. 28. Now the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office is authorizing charges after police say he robbed the Dollar Tree on 11th Street the day before, on Jan. 27.

Reiniche is charged with armed robbery, possession of heroin and resisting a peace officer.