City of Rockford records uptick in graffiti cases in 2016

When it comes to tackling juvenile crime, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea says his department needs a hand.

"Parenting, parenting, and more parenting," says O'Shea. "This falls back on parents, this falls back on grandparents, aunts and uncles. We are not the children's parents."

According to the department, juveniles make up about 10% of its criminal arrests. O'Shea says his officers do all they can to prevent juvenile crime.

"This is why we have the "High-five Five-o", going to elementary schools, why we have the cops with candy canes before they got out of for Christmas."

The high amount of juvenile crime might also have an impact on the way Rockford looks. The city says graffiti incidents are up for the second straight year.

"What we noticed which is unusual, is this last quarter we were on the rise," says Rockford Transportation & Facilities Manager Kwame Calvin.

Calvin says those cases skyrocketed in September, October, and November this year. In 2015, those three months produces 150 cases. In 2016, those same months produced 283,

"In the last quarter what we noticed is the gang graffiti crept up," says Calvin. "Arrests have been down in the past three years. So that's something that we have to work to get back to, because it is a deterrent. It's not a coincidence that we've been on a two year increase on graffiti."

Calvin says it's up to the city and police to work together to make these arrests. O'Shea says the information the city gives his gang unit on gang graffiti is incredibly useful.

"The information reports are forwarded to the gang unit they will track what gangs are active in which areas. If they get a tip that a kid, or whoever it may be, generally its the younger ones doing it. They'll arrest them and charge them appropriately. To say that they are running around at night trying to find kids with markers or spray paint....I don't have that many gang unit officer. They're focusing on the violent crimes, the gun crimes."