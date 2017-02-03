Boylan's Hickcox Signs with Minnesota

Boylan senior Noah Hickcox made his collegiate decision official on Friday, signing his national letter of intent to play football at Minnesota.

Hickcox originally committed to Western Michigan, but reopened his recruitment when PJ Fleck took the Golden Gophers job, and followed Fleck to Minneapolis.

"The way he coaches and the culture he brings...the culture he brought in two weeks was impeccable," Hickcox said. "He's a very commendable guy and I can't wait to play for him."

It was an emotional day for Noah and his family - his father Luke died at age 45 of pancreatic cancer in September. His presence was felt in the Boylan cafeteria as Noah signed his letter.

"Me and my dad, we always talked about if you want to achieve something, you have to get it. Even though he's not here, I know he's here with me. I know he has a big smile on his face right now."

Hickcox will join fellow Boylan graduate Demry Croft at Minnesota, and follow in the footsteps of fellow Titan Dean Lowry, whose four-year run at Northwestern preceded a fourth-round draft selection by the Green Bay Packers.

"Follow the path he took because obviously it works," Hickcox said of Lowry. "He did a lot of work during the offseason and that is clearly a path of success."