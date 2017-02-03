Two men arrested for allegedly selling drugs on RHA property

Two suspects are facing heroin charges after an investigation by Rockford Housing Authority Police.

Police say they received complaints recently about possible drug sales going on at in apartment in the 500 block of North Main Street.

On Thursday night, Police spoke with a resident of the apartment in question, 63-year-old Robert Huddleston. Officers found that Huddleston was wanted on fraud charges out of Arkansas.

When they searched the apartment, police say they found heroin and a large amount of cash.

Police arrested Huddleston, of Rockford, on possession with intent to deliver heroin on housing authority property and possession of drug paraphernalia charges. Police arrested another man, Donald Butler, 50, of Chicago, on possession with intent to deliver heroin on housing authority property and possession of a controlled substance charges.

Both men are now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

Police say they are continuing to investigate this case.