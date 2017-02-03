One suspect arrested, another wanted in Rockford armed robbery

Rockford Police say one person has been arrested and another person is on the loose in connection with an armed robbery investigation from last month.

Police say officers were called out to the 3500 block of Robey Avenue around 11:45 p.m. January 16 on a report of an armed robbery.

Officers spoke with the victims who gave them descriptions of the suspects.

After an investigation, police arrested 18-year-old Marissa Fernandez, of Rockford, on armed robbery charges. Police are still searching for a second suspect, 19-year-old Deandre Lockhart, of Rockford. He is wanted on armed robbery charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lockhart is asked to contact Rockford Police, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.