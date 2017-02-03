One suspect arrested, another wanted in Rockford armed robbery - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

One suspect arrested, another wanted in Rockford armed robbery

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
Deandre Lockhart (left), Marissa Fernandez Deandre Lockhart (left), Marissa Fernandez
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police say one person has been arrested and another person is on the loose in connection with an armed robbery investigation from last month. 

Police say officers were called out to the 3500 block of Robey Avenue around 11:45 p.m. January 16 on a report of an armed robbery. 

Officers spoke with the victims who gave them descriptions of the suspects. 

After an investigation, police arrested 18-year-old Marissa Fernandez, of Rockford, on armed robbery charges. Police are still searching for a second suspect, 19-year-old Deandre Lockhart, of Rockford. He is wanted on armed robbery charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lockhart is asked to contact Rockford Police, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.