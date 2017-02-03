Building fire on Harrison Ave. in Rockford

Rockford firefighters are on the scene of a fire on Harrison Avenue.
Just after 3 p.m. Friday, the Rockford Fire Department tweeted out that crews were on the scene of a fire in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue.
The fire department says a vehicle inside the building was on fire.
The fire department says the fire is now under control. No injuries were reported.
