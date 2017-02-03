Building fire on Harrison Ave. in Rockford - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Building fire on Harrison Ave. in Rockford

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford firefighters are on the scene of a fire on Harrison Avenue. 

Just after 3 p.m. Friday, the Rockford Fire Department tweeted out that crews were on the scene of a fire in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue. 

The fire department says a vehicle inside the building was on fire.

The fire department says the fire is now under control. No injuries were reported. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.