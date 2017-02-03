New high-end coffee house to open in downtown Rockford

A Rockford chef wants to open three new restaurants in downtown.

Though they will not open all at once, it is an ambitious plan that is getting a lot of attention since the chef, Ted Brothers, announced his plan Thursday.

The first restaurant to open is called Capital House. Brothers says he plans to open the new coffee house and eatery in downtown just six weeks from now, and he gave 13 News a look inside.

"Today in the business it's what they call a hybrid restaurant," chef and Capital House co-owner Brothers says. "They take two concepts and they put them together to make one style restaurant. In this case it's a high end coffee house and a bistro restaurant."

He says it is designed to be a place where people come from morning to night.

"It has a breakfast, lunch and dinner menu, but during the day it would appear to look or run as a high end Starbucks-type of coffee house," Brothers says.

Brothers and his business partners also plan to open two other restaurants downtown over time. It is an ambitious plan for a downtown that has seen restaurants come and go.

"You always worry about oversaturating the market place, but what we do know is downtown is becoming the epicenter not only of downtown but the Rockford region," says River District Association President Josh Albrecht. "We know that we're going to continue to provide more and more people for the downtown core, so it means opportunities for these restaurants to have success."

There is still a lot more work to do at Capital House, but Brothers says he has a vision and can't wait for Rockford to dig into it.

Capital House will have three resident chefs to staff it, and eventually, the other restaurants.

The restaurant will be located at 308 West State Street inside the old Kryptonite nightclub.