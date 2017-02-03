Police investigating mother, child killed in Byron fire as homicides

The deaths of a mother and son in a fire in Byron last fall have been ruled as homicides.

The Ogle County Coroner’s Office says Margaret Meyer and her 3-year-old son Amos Meyer were killed in a fire at 2020 Silverthorn Drive in Byron on October 19, 2016. The Ogle County Sheriff's Office says their deaths have been classified as homicides and investigators continue to search for those responsible for their deaths.

Their deaths had previously been described as "suspicious" by police.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, 815-732-2136, or Ogle-Lee Crime Stoppers, 888-228-4488.