Rockford's MC Sports to close

The MC Sports store in Rockford is set to close.
The store, located at 7141 Harrison Ave. in Rockford, will close sometime over the the next few months.
A manager on duty says about 15-20 mostly part-time employees will be out of work. Some full-time managers will be offered the opportunity to relocate to another store.
A call to the MC Sport corporate office has not yet been returned.
