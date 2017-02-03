Rockford's MC Sports to close - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford's MC Sports to close

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The MC Sports store in Rockford is set to close. 

The store, located at 7141 Harrison Ave. in Rockford, will close sometime over the the next few months. 

A manager on duty says about 15-20 mostly part-time employees will be out of work. Some full-time managers will be offered the opportunity to relocate to another store. 

A call to the MC Sport corporate office has not yet been returned. 

