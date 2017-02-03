Rockford woman gets probation in Medicaid fraud case

A Rockford woman pleaded guilty this week to theft charges in connection with a Medicaid fraud case.

Janene Wright-Stephenson, 50, entered her guilty plea on felony theft charges in Winnebago County Court Monday. She will serve 24 months of probation, 30 hours of community service and have to pay restitution in the amount of $4,468.75.

Wright-Stephenson was investigated by the Illinois State Police Medicaid Fraud Control Bureau.

ISP says Wright-Stephenson worked for the Illinois Department of Human Services as a personal assistant for her nephew while also working full-time at an area hospital. They say from January 2009 until January 2013, she billed IDHS for work she did as a personal assistant for her nephew while she was actually at her full-time job.

ISP says Wright-Stephenson also submitted bills for services on dates when it is known that her nephew was being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

The restitution Wright-Stephenson must pay is equal to the fraudulent overpayments she received from the state.