Rockford man shot outside home Thursday night

Rockford Police are investigating an incident where a man was shot in the arm Thursday night.

Police say officers were called out to the 300 block of South 4th Street around 11 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting.

A 27-year-old Rockford man told police that he had been dropped off in the area and was about to walk into a home when he was met by someone outside.

The victim told police that the suspect shot at him several times, hitting him once in the forearm. The victim was taken to the hospital and released after receiving treatment to his minor wounds.

This crime is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police or Crime Stoppers.